Texas rallies to beat Texas Tech 61-52 in Big 12 opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 15 points, Kerwin Roach Jr. had all 13 of his in the second half and No. 10 seed Texas rallied for a 61-52 victory over No. 7 seed Texas Tech on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Jarrett Allen also finished with 10 points for the Longhorns (11-21), who were abysmal from beyond the arc for 35 minutes, only to heat up when it mattered most. And that was enough to send a team that had lost seven straight into a quarterfinal against No. 11 West Virginia on Thursday night.

Keenan Evans had 11 points and Anthony Livingston and Matthew Temple scored 10 apiece for the Red Raiders (18-14), whose NCAA Tournament hopes have evaporated over the past few weeks.