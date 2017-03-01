Sports Listen

Texas Rangers to investigate Baylor handling of sex assaults

By JIM VERTUNO
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 6:42 pm < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top law enforcement agency has opened a preliminary investigation into Baylor University and how it handled reports of sexual and physical assault over several years.

The Texas Rangers confirmed Wednesday they are working with the McLennan County prosecutor’s office to “determine if further action is warranted.”

A Baylor spokeswoman said the school would cooperate with any investigation.

A group of state lawmakers had called Tuesday for the Rangers to investigate Baylor, which faces several federal lawsuits from women who say the school ignored or mishandled their reports of assault for years.

Baylor officials say an internal investigation found at least 17 women who reported being sexually assaulted by 19 football players in recent years, although one lawsuit puts the number at more than 50 women.

