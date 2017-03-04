Sports Listen

Texas State fends off Louisiana-Monroe late, 70-65

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 6:29 pm < a min read
MONROE, La. (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 17 points and Texas State closed its regular season winning three of its last four games with a 70-65 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Texas State’s win, coupled with the Arkansas State loss to South Alabama, clinches the No. 4 seed for the Bobcats in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury finished with 16 points, becoming the 17th player in school history with 500 or more in a season, while Ojai Black added 15 for Texas State (18-12, 11-7 Sun Belt).

The Bobcats led by just one with 3:55 to go, but gained enough breathing room down the stretch to close it out. A Black jumper gave Texas State a 64-60 lead with 1:59 left, and a Pearson free throw pushed it to five with 38 seconds remaining. Louisiana-Monroe never got back within four.

Travis Munnings led Louisiana-Monroe (8-23, 2-16) with 17 points. The Warhawks, losers of three in a row and eight of nine, will be the No. 12 seed in the conference tournament.

