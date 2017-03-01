Sports Listen

The Latest: AP Source: Red Wings send Vanek to Panthers

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:07 pm 2 min read
The Latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Detroit Red Wings have reached an agreement to trade veteran forward Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers.

In exchange, the Panthers will trade defenseman Dylan McIlgrath. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not yet announced the deal.

In Vanek, the Panthers add a high-scoring veteran forward in their bid to make a late-season playoff push. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit last summer.

— John Wawrow

9:55 a.m.

Don’t expect the league-leading Washington Capitals to make another big move after getting defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The Capitals sent 13th forward Zach Sanford to St. Louis in the trade, but general manager Brian MacLellan said: “I don’t expect us to be that active” because of minimal salary-cap space.

The Capitals are eight deep on the blue line with the addition of Shattenkirk but will count on rookie Jakub Vrana and other untested players in case of injuries up front. Winger Andre Burakovsky is out until mid-to-late March with a hand injury and Sanford had been filling in for him.

9:15 a.m.

NHL trade deadline day is underway, with rental players expected to move over the next several hours.

Arizona Coyotes winger Radim Vrbata, Detroit Red Wings winger Thomas Vanek and Buffalo Sabres defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson are among the top pending free agents available ahead of the 3 p.m. EST deadline. Already the Montreal Canadiens got center Steve Ott from the Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks acquired winger Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks after midnight.

The defending Western Conference-champion Sharks are gearing up for another deep playoff run. They sent the Canucks prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if they win the Stanley Cup. General manager Doug Wilson thinks Hansen is a perfect fit for San Jose’s style.

