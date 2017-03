The Latest: Arizona’s absence leads to some empty seats

The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

6:10 p.m.

With fan favorite Arizona eliminated in the Sweet 16, there are plenty of empty seats at tip off for the West Regional final between top-seeded Gonzaga and No. 11 seed Xavier.

The Wildcats had the biggest contingent on hand Thursday night but lost 73-71 to the Musketeers, leading to the big blocks of empty seats in the top level of SAP Center.

Advertisement

— Josh Dubow reporting from San Jose, California

___

4:40 p.m.

Either Xavier or Gonzaga is about to earn its first Final Four berth in school history.

Gonzaga and Xavier are both making their third appearances in regional finals Saturday, but neither school has ever advanced beyond that stage. They face off Saturday in the West Regional in San Jose, California.

Oregon is meanwhile seeking its first Final Four appearance since its 1939 national championship. Oregon faces Kansas in the Midwest Regional championship at Kansas City, Missouri.

In each of its previous two regional final appearances, Gonzaga lost to the eventual national champion (Connecticut in 1999, Duke in 2015). Xavier lost to Duke in a 2004 regional final and fell to UCLA in a 2008 regional championship.

Oregon lost to Oklahoma in a regional final last year.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25