Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Jury selection…

The Latest: Jury selection slow in Penn St ex-leader’s trial

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:38 am 1 min read
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on jury selection in the trial of Penn State’s former president (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Jury selection is off to a slow start in the trial of a former Penn State president as lawyers finalize questions the potential jurors will be asked about sexual abuse and other sensitive topics.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Graham Spanier (SPAN’-yur) is facing charges over his response to the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal. He is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single conspiracy count.

Advertisement

The 68-year-old Spanier declined to comment as he entered the courthouse Monday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Potential witnesses include two of his former top lieutenants who recently struck plea deals with prosecutors.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, was charged with child molestation in November 2011.

___

12:15 a.m.

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of Penn State’s former president on charges that his response to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal put children at risk.

Graham Spanier’s trial in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to start on Monday and could last a week or more. Potential witnesses include two of his former top lieutenants who recently struck plea deals with prosecutors.

The 68-year-old Spanier faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors say Spanier and two of his former top lieutenants dealt with complaints about Sandusky more than 15 years ago.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky was charged with child molestation in November 2011.

He has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Jury selection…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.