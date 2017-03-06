Sports Listen

The Latest: N. Korea trip scrapped for Malaysian soccer team

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 5:17 am 1 min read
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on Malaysia’s investigation into the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Malaysia’s soccer association says the government has barred the national team from traveling to North Korea for a match because of security concerns.

Malaysia is due to play Pyongyang on March 28 for the Asian Cup 2019 qualifying match.

Association secretary-general Hamidin Mohamad Amin said in a statement Monday that Malaysia’s expulsion of North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol has “made the current situation unsafe for Malaysians to travel to North Korea for the moment.”

Hamidin said the association has written to the Asian Football Confederation to ask for the venue to be shifted from Pyongyang to a neutral arena.

5:55 p.m.

The North Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia over his criticism of its investigation into the killing of the half brother of North Korea’s leader says Kuala Lumpur was taking “extreme measures” that will do “great harm” to bilateral relations.

Ambassador Kang Chol spoke briefly Monday to a chaotic crowd of reporters as he entered the airport a few hours before the deadline Malaysia gave him to leave.

Kang had accused Malaysia of conspiring with North Korea’s enemies, and did not respond to Malaysian demands that he apologize. He defended his comments Monday, saying Malaysian officials had conducted an autopsy over Pyongyang’s objections and arrested a North Korean who has since been released for lack of evidence.

North Korea disputes Malaysia’s determination that the victim was killed by the nerve agent VX. Malaysia has rejected the North’s contention that he may have suffered a heart attack.

