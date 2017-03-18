The Latest: Sor Rungvisai stuns undefeated Chocolatito

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Danny Jacobs-Gennady Golovkin fight Saturday night. (all times local):

11:47 p.m.

Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stunned previously unbeaten Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, knocking down the Nicaraguan in the first round, bloodying his face with an unintentional head butt in the third, then winning a majority decision for the WBC super flyweight championship Saturday night.

Even though Sor Rungvisai was docked a point in the sixth round for another head clash — there were several in the brutal bout — he never backed off. He relentlessly attacked the cut over the right eye of Gonzalez, who clearly was hampered by the blood streaming down his face.

In only his second fight outside Asia, Sor Rungvisai improved to 42-4-1 with 38 knockouts. Gonzalez, considered by many the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, is 46-1.

One judge had the fight even at 113-113. The other two gave the Thai the nod 114-112 in the action-packed bout on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs middleweight unification bout.

The sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden booed the decision.