The Women’s Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2017
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 31-0 825 1
2. Baylor 30-2 782 2
3. Notre Dame 30-3 763 3
4. South Carolina 27-4 711 5
5. Maryland 30-2 708 4
6. Stanford 28-5 639 10
7. Mississippi State 29-4 621 6
8. Oregon State 29-4 595 6
9. Duke 27-5 512 13
10. Florida State 25-6 508 8
11. Ohio State 26-6 487 9
12. Washington 27-5 470 11
13. Louisville 27-7 438 14
14. Texas 23-8 417 12
15. UCLA 23-8 361 15
16. Miami 23-8 354 16
17. DePaul 25-6 275 18
18. N.C. State 22-8 261 17
19. Kentucky 21-10 211 20
20. Drake 25-4 169 22
21. Syracuse 21-10 158 21
22. Oklahoma 22-9 128 19
23. Creighton 23-6 77
24. Kansas State 22-10 54 24
25. Missouri 21-10 42 23

Others receiving votes: South Florida 35, Temple 31, West Virginia 31, Belmont 29, Texas A&M 8, Green Bay 5, Michigan 4, Purdue 4, Tennessee 4, Dayton 3, UALR 3, Arizona State 1, Western Kentucky 1.

