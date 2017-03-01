Sports Listen

Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James’ triple-double

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:00 pm < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-99 on Wednesday night.

Boston’s win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

The game also marked the third meeting this season between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, and the first win by the Celtics.

Jae Crowder had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which led by three entering the fourth quarter before there were six ties and 10 lead changes in the final 12 minutes.

Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland earlier this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.

