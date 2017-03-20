Sports Listen

Through Monday, March 20, 2017

By master
March 20, 2017
GP G A PTS
Sidney Crosby, PIT 65 40 40 80
Brad Marchand, BOS 72 37 43 80
Connor McDavid, EDM 71 25 55 80
Patrick Kane, CHI 72 32 47 79
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 71 21 54 75
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Nikita Kucherov, TB 64 33 38 71
Mark Scheifele, WPG 69 28 43 71
Brent Burns, SJ 72 27 43 70
Tyler Seguin, DAL 72 24 44 68
Mikael Granlund, MIN 71 25 41 66
Artemi Panarin, CHI 72 24 42 66
Erik Karlsson, OTT 71 14 51 65
6 tied with 63 pts.
