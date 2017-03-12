Sports Listen

Through Saturday, March 11, 2017

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 1:21 am < a min read
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 67 23 52 75
Sidney Crosby, PIT 61 34 38 72
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 60 32 39 71
Patrick Kane, CHI 67 29 42 71
Brad Marchand, BOS 68 32 38 70
Brent Burns, SJ 67 27 43 70
Mark Scheifele, WPG 66 28 40 68
Nikita Kucherov, TB 60 31 36 67
Tyler Seguin, DAL 67 23 44 67
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 67 21 46 67
Jamie Benn, DAL 63 24 39 63
Erik Karlsson, OTT 67 13 50 63
Mikael Granlund, MIN 66 22 40 62
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 67 32 29 61
Phil Kessel, PIT 67 21 39 60
4 tied with 59 pts.
