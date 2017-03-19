Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Through Saturday, March 18, 2017

Through Saturday, March 18, 2017

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
Share
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 71 25 55 80
Brad Marchand, BOS 71 37 42 79
Sidney Crosby, PIT 64 37 40 77
Patrick Kane, CHI 71 31 46 77
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 71 21 54 75
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Nikita Kucherov, TB 64 33 38 71
Mark Scheifele, WPG 68 28 42 70
Brent Burns, SJ 71 27 43 70
Tyler Seguin, DAL 71 24 44 68
Mikael Granlund, MIN 70 24 41 65
Erik Karlsson, OTT 70 14 51 65
Artemi Panarin, CHI 71 23 41 64
5 tied with 63 pts.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Through Saturday, March 18, 2017
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.