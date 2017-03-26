Sports Listen

Through Saturday, March 25, 2017

March 26, 2017
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 75 26 62 88
Sidney Crosby, PIT 68 42 40 82
Patrick Kane, CHI 75 33 48 81
Brad Marchand, BOS 75 37 43 80
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 74 22 57 79
Nikita Kucherov, TB 67 38 40 78
Mark Scheifele, WPG 72 29 46 75
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Brent Burns, SJ 75 27 45 72
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 75 27 43 70
Tyler Seguin, DAL 74 24 45 69
Erik Karlsson, OTT 74 14 53 67
Mikael Granlund, MIN 74 25 41 66
Jamie Benn, DAL 69 25 41 66
Artemi Panarin, CHI 75 24 42 66
3 tied with 65 pts.
