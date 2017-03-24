Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Through Thursday, March 23, 2017

Through Thursday, March 23, 2017

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 1:22 am < a min read
Share
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 74 26 61 87
Sidney Crosby, PIT 67 41 40 81
Patrick Kane, CHI 74 33 48 81
Brad Marchand, BOS 74 37 43 80
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 73 22 56 78
Nikita Kucherov, TB 66 37 39 76
Mark Scheifele, WPG 71 29 46 75
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Brent Burns, SJ 73 27 43 70
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 74 26 43 69
Tyler Seguin, DAL 73 24 44 68
Erik Karlsson, OTT 73 14 53 67
Mikael Granlund, MIN 73 25 41 66
Artemi Panarin, CHI 74 24 42 66
2 tied with 65 pts.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Through Thursday, March 23, 2017
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.