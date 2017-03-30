Sports Listen

Sports News

Through Wednesday, March 29, 2017

By master
March 30, 2017
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 76 27 62 89
Patrick Kane, CHI 77 34 50 84
Sidney Crosby, PIT 70 42 40 82
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 76 22 60 82
Brad Marchand, BOS 76 37 44 81
Nikita Kucherov, TB 68 38 42 80
Mark Scheifele, WPG 74 29 48 77
Brent Burns, SJ 76 28 45 73
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 76 27 44 71
Tyler Seguin, DAL 76 25 45 70
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 76 36 33 69
Artemi Panarin, CHI 77 26 43 69
Blake Wheeler, WPG 77 23 45 68
Erik Karlsson, OTT 75 15 53 68
1 tied with 67 pts.
