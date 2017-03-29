Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thunder-Magic, Box

Thunder-Magic, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 10:10 pm < a min read
Share
OKLAHOMA CITY (114)

Gibson 1-5 0-0 2, Adams 3-5 1-5 7, Westbrook 21-40 9-11 57, Roberson 3-7 0-0 6, Oladipo 5-17 2-2 13, Grant 0-3 0-2 0, McDermott 0-0 0-0 0, Sabonis 1-3 1-2 4, Kanter 6-11 5-6 17, Christon 1-2 0-0 2, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Abrines 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 43-102 18-28 114.

ORLANDO (106)

Ross 9-17 0-0 23, Fournier 9-22 3-3 24, Gordon 5-11 2-2 13, Vucevic 3-14 5-8 11, Payton 4-12 3-8 11, Biyombo 5-7 2-2 12, Augustin 2-5 4-4 8, Meeks 0-4 0-0 0, Hezonja 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 39-97 19-27 106.

Oklahoma City 20 24 28 30 12—114
Orlando 18 31 33 20 4—106

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-33 (Westbrook 6-15, Abrines 2-6, Sabonis 1-1, Oladipo 1-6, Christon 0-1, Grant 0-2, Roberson 0-2), Orlando 9-30 (Ross 5-11, Fournier 3-8, Gordon 1-5, Meeks 0-2, Augustin 0-2, Hezonja 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 57 (Westbrook 13), Orlando 53 (Vucevic 16). Assists_Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 11), Orlando 24 (Payton 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 20, Orlando 22. A_18,408 (18,846).

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thunder-Magic, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.