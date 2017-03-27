Sports Listen

Thunder-Mavericks, Box

By master
March 27, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (92)

Gibson 6-10 1-1 13, Adams 4-6 0-0 8, Westbrook 15-30 5-5 37, Roberson 1-5 0-0 2, Oladipo 6-15 0-0 15, McDermott 2-3 0-0 5, Grant 1-3 2-2 4, Collison 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 2-6 2-4 6, Christon 0-5 2-2 2, Abrines 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-85 12-14 92.

DALLAS (91)

Barnes 4-14 1-2 10, Nowitzki 3-9 1-2 8, Noel 6-12 3-4 15, Ferrell 5-10 0-0 13, Matthews 5-13 3-3 15, Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Mejri 3-4 2-3 8, Barea 3-9 2-2 10, D.Harris 4-7 3-3 12. Totals 33-80 15-19 91.

Oklahoma City 25 10 22 35—92
Dallas 26 24 19 22—91

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 6-23 (Oladipo 3-6, Westbrook 2-9, McDermott 1-2, Abrines 0-1, Christon 0-1, Roberson 0-2, Grant 0-2), Dallas 10-29 (Ferrell 3-4, Barea 2-4, Matthews 2-9, Nowitzki 1-3, D.Harris 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 48 (Westbrook 13), Dallas 39 (Nowitzki, Noel 8). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 10), Dallas 23 (Barea 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Dallas 16. Technicals_Oklahoma City defensive three second, Oklahoma City team. A_19,970 (19,200).

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
