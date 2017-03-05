Sports Listen

Thunder-Mavericks, Box

By master
March 5, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (89)

Sabonis 1-5 1-2 3, Adams 8-10 3-5 19, Westbrook 8-24 11-13 29, Abrines 0-3 0-0 0, Roberson 1-3 0-0 2, Grant 1-2 2-2 4, McDermott 3-9 0-0 6, Singler 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 2-5 2-3 6, Kanter 7-14 2-5 16, Cole 2-7 0-0 4, Christon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-82 21-30 89.

DALLAS (104)

Barnes 5-14 7-8 17, Nowitzki 8-17 1-1 18, Ferrell 3-8 0-0 7, Curry 10-16 0-0 22, Matthews 3-8 2-2 9, Finney-Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Brussino 0-1 0-0 0, Bentil 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 6-7 1-1 13, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Mejri 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 2-5 2-2 7, Cook 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 42-86 13-16 104.

Oklahoma City 27 23 21 18— 89
Dallas 28 32 28 16—104

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 2-22 (Westbrook 2-10, Kanter 0-1, Abrines 0-2, Sabonis 0-2, Roberson 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Cole 0-3), Dallas 7-25 (Curry 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-2, Harris 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Nowitzki 1-4, Matthews 1-4, Brussino 0-1, Powell 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 49 (Kanter 10), Dallas 38 (Nowitzki 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 5), Dallas 24 (Harris 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Dallas 20. Technicals_Westbrook.

