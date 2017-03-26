Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thunder-Rockets, Box

Thunder-Rockets, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
Share
OKLAHOMA CITY (125)

Gibson 6-7 0-0 12, Adams 3-6 5-6 11, Westbrook 13-24 10-16 39, Oladipo 6-15 0-0 15, Roberson 4-12 0-1 8, McDermott 1-1 0-0 3, Grant 1-3 0-0 3, Sabonis 0-3 0-0 0, Kanter 9-12 5-5 23, Christon 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Abrines 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 47-94 20-28 125.

HOUSTON (137)

Ariza 9-11 0-0 24, Capela 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 0-6 0-0 0, Harden 8-15 4-5 22, Gordon 7-13 6-6 24, Dekker 3-4 1-2 8, Hilario 7-9 3-4 17, Williams 11-15 2-2 31. Totals 50-79 17-21 137.

Oklahoma City 31 28 29 37—125
Houston 37 42 34 24—137

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 11-30 (Oladipo 3-7, Westbrook 3-9, Abrines 3-9, McDermott 1-1, Grant 1-2, Roberson 0-1, Christon 0-1), Houston 20-39 (Williams 7-8, Ariza 6-8, Gordon 4-9, Harden 2-8, Dekker 1-1, Hilario 0-1, Beverley 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 42 (Westbrook 11), Houston 36 (Capela 9). Assists_Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 13), Houston 32 (Harden 12). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Houston 23. Technicals_Capela, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni. A_18,055 (18,055).

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thunder-Rockets, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.