Thunder-Trail Blazers, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 1:23 am < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (109)

Sabonis 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 12-36 15-15 45, Roberson 0-3 2-2 2, Abrines 2-3 0-0 6, Grant 0-0 3-4 3, McDermott 4-12 0-0 9, Gibson 6-9 2-2 15, Kanter 6-13 6-7 18, Cole 2-5 2-2 7, Oladipo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 30-32 109.

PORTLAND (114)

Harkless 2-7 5-8 10, Vonleh 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 7-10 4-5 18, Lillard 11-23 8-9 33, McCollum 5-14 6-6 18, Aminu 6-9 1-3 14, Leonard 2-3 1-2 6, Napier 1-1 0-1 2, Crabbe 4-8 1-1 11, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-79 26-35 114.

Oklahoma City 24 36 25 24—109
Portland 26 31 24 33—114

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 11-29 (Westbrook 6-16, Abrines 2-2, Gibson 1-1, Cole 1-1, McDermott 1-6, Sabonis 0-1, Roberson 0-2), Portland 10-25 (Lillard 3-9, McCollum 2-4, Crabbe 2-4, Leonard 1-2, Harkless 1-3, Aminu 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 40 (Kanter 10), Portland 45 (Nurkic 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 11 (Westbrook 4), Portland 19 (Nurkic 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 25, Portland 19. Technicals_Adams, Portland defensive three second, Portland team, Leonard. A_19,875 (19,980).

