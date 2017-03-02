Sports Listen

Thursday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
EAST

Delaware St. 66, Howard 56

Md.-Eastern Shore 67, Morgan St. 66

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 69, Florida A&M 59

Campbell 81, UNC Asheville 79

Davis & Elkins 88, Trevecca Nazarene 66

Middle Tennessee 70, FIU 67

NC A&T 68, NC Central 63

Radford 56, Liberty 52

Rice 89, Marshall 88

Texas-Arlington 72, Louisiana-Monroe 57

UAB 79, FAU 69

UCF 59, South Florida 56

W. Kentucky 74, North Texas 63

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 65, Houston 47

Minnesota 88, Nebraska 73

Park 86, Lyon 63

Sacramento St. 57, North Dakota 53

William Penn 95, Baker 85

SOUTHWEST

Charlotte 76, UTSA 75

Lamar 87, Nicholls 75

Old Dominion 62, UTEP 61

SMU 93, Tulsa 70

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun Conference

Semifinals

Florida Gulf Coast 74, Kennesaw St. 62

North Florida 91, Lipscomb 85

Big South Conference

Quarterfinals

Winthrop 92, Charleston Southern 78

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Canisius 77, Marist 73

Niagara 88, Quinnipiac 69

Missouri Valley Conference

First Round

Evansville 83, Indiana St. 72

Ohio Valley Conference

Second Round

Jacksonville St. 74, SE Missouri 51

Patriot League

Quarterfinals

Boston U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 60

Bucknell 78, Army 62

Lehigh 77, Colgate 72

Navy 49, Holy Cross 42

