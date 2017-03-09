Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

SOUTH

MIDWEST

SOUTHWEST

FAR WEST

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

First Round

East Carolina 80, Temple 69

Tulsa 66, Tulane 60

Atlantic 10 Conference

Second Round

Davidson 82, La Salle 73

George Mason 82, Fordham 71, OT

St. Bonaventure 73, UMass 60

Atlantic Coast Conference

Quarterfinals

Duke 81, Louisville 77

Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 68

North Carolina 78, Miami 53

Big 12 Conference

Quarterfinals

Iowa St. 92, Oklahoma St. 83

TCU 85, Kansas 82

West Virginia 63, Texas 53

Big East Conference

Quarterfinals

Seton Hall 82, Marquette 76

Villanova 108, St. John’s 67

Xavier 62, Butler 57

Big Sky Conference

Quarterfinals

Idaho 81, Montana 77

North Dakota 95, Portland St. 72

Big Ten Conference

Second Round

Indiana 95, Iowa 73

Michigan 75, Illinois 55

Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 51

Big West Conference

First Round

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, CS Northridge 68

UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 55

Conference USA

Quarterfinals

Louisiana Tech 69, UAB 57

Middle Tennessee 86, UTSA 70

UTEP 86, Rice 76

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinals

Akron 79, E. Michigan 62

Ball St. 66, W. Michigan 63

Ohio 67, Toledo 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Howard 68, Morgan St. 65

Mountain West Conference

Quarterfinals

Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60

Nevada 83, Utah St. 69

Pacific-12 Conference

Quarterfinals

California 78, Utah 75

Oregon 80, Arizona St. 57

Southeastern Conference

Second Round

Alabama 75, Mississippi St. 55

Georgia 59, Tennessee 57

Vanderbilt 66, Texas A&M 41

Southland Conference

Second Round

Sam Houston St. 63, Houston Baptist 59

Western Athletic Conference

First Round

New Mexico St. 67, Chicago St. 53

Utah Valley 65, Seattle 53