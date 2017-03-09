Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Colombia
|001
|100
|203—7
|12
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|022
|24x—10
|12
|0
Moreno, Crismatt (2), Triana (3), Wheeler (4), Eades (5), Miller (5), Acosta (6), Ortiz (7), and Alfaro, Viloria; Santana, Kintzler (5), Rogers (6), Tepesch (7), Tonkin (9), O’Rourke (9), and Gimenez, Garver. W_Tepesch 1-0. L_Acosta 0-1. HRs_Mirabal, Alfaro; Gonzalez.
___
|Houston
|001
|000
|020—3
|3
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
McCullers, Paulino (3), Hoyt (6), Feliz (7), Gustave (8), Jankowski (9), and McCann, Centeno; Lynn, Phillips (4), Gomber (5), Schafer (8), Tuivailala (8), Rowland (9), and Kelly, Martinez. W_McCullers 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Jankowski.
What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?
___
|Miami
|000
|020
|000—2
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|100—2
|3
|0
Peters, Ellington (4), Fife (5), Nicolino (7), Gonzalez (9), and Cabrera, Nola; Cole, Nathan (5), Cotts (6), Kelley (7), Solis (8), Treinen (9), and Lobaton, Norris. HRs_Harper, Norris.
___
|New York Yankees
|100
|006
|100—8
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|003
|002—7
|7
|1
Pineda, Heller (4), Shreve (5), Mantiply (7), Gurka (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Blair, Danks (3), Boyer (6), O’Flaherty (6), Roe (8), De La Cruz (9), and Suzuki, Lalli. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Boyer 1-1. Sv_Gurka. HRs_Gardner; Tuiasosopo (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|020
|043
|001—10
|16
|1
|Tampa Bay
|201
|211
|001—8
|9
|2
Kuhl, LeBlanc (4), McKinney (6), Rivero (7), Schugel (8), Scioneaux (9), and Diaz, Kelley; Snell, Carpenter (3), Hunter (5), Gadea (5), Marks (7), Garton (9), and Maile, McKenry. W_LeBlanc 3-0. L_Gadea 0-1. Sv_Scioneaux. HRs_Osuna; Miller, Leonard.
___
|Toronto
|022
|100
|001—6
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|001—4
|5
|1
Liriano, Grilli (4), Smith (5), Mayza (5), Leone (6), Girodo (7), Grube (8), Smith (9), and Saltalamacchia; Eickhoff, Asher (4), Murray (7), Ramos (8), Mariot (9), and Moore. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Eickhoff 0-1. Sv_Smith. HRs_Saltalamacchia; Joseph.
___
|United States
|000
|000
|032—5
|8
|1
|Boston
|010
|020
|40x—7
|7
|2
Stankiewicz, Ball (3), Buttrey (5), Jerez (7), Cordier (7), Haviland (8), and Lucroy, Rei; Beeks, Kimbrel (3), Ross Jr. (4), Hembree (5), Scott (6), Martin (7), Cabral (8), Grover (8), and Leon, DePew. W_Beeks 1-0. L_Stankiewicz 0-1. Sv_Grover. HRs_Harrison; Dominguez, Bradley Jr..
___
|Detroit
|000
|001
|211—5
|12
|1
|New York Mets
|004
|000
|001—5
|10
|1
Sanchez, Lowe (4), Wilson (5), Greene (6), Boyd (7), and McCann, Greiner; deGrom, Edgin (5), Rowen (5), Montero (6), Goeddel (7), Bradford (8), Sewald (9), and Nido, Sanchez. HRs_Ficociello, Jones; Cespedes, Stuart.
___
|Arizona
|010
|000
|100—2
|6
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|111
|010
|00x—4
|9
|0
Corbin, Hoover (4), Delgado (5), Burgos (6), Chafin (7), Davis (8), and Mathis, Thole; Giolito, Luebke (5), Petricka (6), Burdi (8), Kahnle (9), and Smith, Collins. W_Giolito 2-0. L_Corbin 1-1. Sv_Kahnle. HRs_Lamb, Owings; Davidson, Smith.
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|003—5
|7
|1
|Oakland
|461
|100
|00x—12
|12
|0
Adleman, Shackelford (2), Astin (2), Stephenson (4), Stephens (7), and Turner, Brantly; Manaea, Wahl (4), Detwiler (6), Gossett (7), Mann (9), and Vogt. W_Manaea 1-1. L_Adleman 1-1. HRs_Duvall, Alcantara;
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|011
|111—5
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|021
|000
|100—4
|9
|2
Shoemaker, Middleton (4), Bedrosian (5), Bailey (6), Valdez (7), Anderson (8), Hofacket (9), and Maldonado, Arcia; Tomlin, Russell (4), Logan (5), Head (5), Delabar (6), Crockett (7), Goody (8), Narveson (9), and Gomes, Quiroz. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Narveson 0-1. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Naquin, Jackson.
___
|Seattle
|011
|110
|004—8
|17
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|100
|020
|111—6
|10
|2
Paxton, Scribner (4), Aro (5), Overton (6), Machi (8), Bergman (9), and Zunino, Baron; Montgomery, Anderson (3), Davis (5), Uehara (6), Grimm (7), Rollins (8), Duensing (9), Pugliese (9), and Contreras, Corporan. W_Machi 1-0. L_Duensing 0-1. Sv_Bergman. HRs_Zunino; Rizzo.
___
|Venezuela
|050
|000
|010—6
|10
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|003—4
|5
|0
Ledezma, Rondon (3), Bracho (4), Infante (5), Castillo (6), Machado (7), Martinez (8), Lopez (9), Carvallo (9), and Chirinos, Flores; Gonzalez, Reyes (2), Gee (4), Wright (6), Alvarez (8), Claiborne (9), and Hayes, Lerud. W_Ledezma 1-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Carvallo. HRs_Gonzalez; Rua.
___
|Milwaukee
|103
|003
|100—8
|9
|1
|San Diego
|001
|100
|000—2
|10
|0
Davies, Gainey (3), Jungmann (4), Magnifico (5), Snow (6), Espino (7), and Bandy, Pina; Cosart, Jester (2), Quackenbush (4), Baumann (5), Wieck (6), Hessler (6), Bawcom (8), Maton (9), and Hedges, Torrens, McGee. W_Davies 1-0. L_Cosart 0-1. Sv_Espino. HRs_Santana, Reed; Myers.
___
|Puerto Rico
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|0
|Colorado
|020
|132
|11x—10
|21
|0
Berrios, Pineiro (2), Santiago (4), Santiago (5), Cosme (7), De La Torre (8), and Molina, Rivera; Gray, Hoffman (4), Motte (7), Estevez (8), Gonzalez (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Gray 2-0. L_Pineiro 0-1. HRs_Molina; LeMahieu, Murphy, Patterson.
___