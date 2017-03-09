Sports Listen

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 6:31 pm 2 min read
Colombia 001 100 203—7 12 2
Minnesota 000 022 24x—10 12 0

Moreno, Crismatt (2), Triana (3), Wheeler (4), Eades (5), Miller (5), Acosta (6), Ortiz (7), and Alfaro, Viloria; Santana, Kintzler (5), Rogers (6), Tepesch (7), Tonkin (9), O’Rourke (9), and Gimenez, Garver. W_Tepesch 1-0. L_Acosta 0-1. HRs_Mirabal, Alfaro; Gonzalez.

___

Houston 001 000 020—3 3 0
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 4 0

McCullers, Paulino (3), Hoyt (6), Feliz (7), Gustave (8), Jankowski (9), and McCann, Centeno; Lynn, Phillips (4), Gomber (5), Schafer (8), Tuivailala (8), Rowland (9), and Kelly, Martinez. W_McCullers 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Jankowski.

___

Miami 000 020 000—2 7 0
Washington 000 001 100—2 3 0

Peters, Ellington (4), Fife (5), Nicolino (7), Gonzalez (9), and Cabrera, Nola; Cole, Nathan (5), Cotts (6), Kelley (7), Solis (8), Treinen (9), and Lobaton, Norris. HRs_Harper, Norris.

___

New York Yankees 100 006 100—8 15 0
Atlanta 200 003 002—7 7 1

Pineda, Heller (4), Shreve (5), Mantiply (7), Gurka (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Blair, Danks (3), Boyer (6), O’Flaherty (6), Roe (8), De La Cruz (9), and Suzuki, Lalli. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Boyer 1-1. Sv_Gurka. HRs_Gardner; Tuiasosopo (2).

___

Pittsburgh 020 043 001—10 16 1
Tampa Bay 201 211 001—8 9 2

Kuhl, LeBlanc (4), McKinney (6), Rivero (7), Schugel (8), Scioneaux (9), and Diaz, Kelley; Snell, Carpenter (3), Hunter (5), Gadea (5), Marks (7), Garton (9), and Maile, McKenry. W_LeBlanc 3-0. L_Gadea 0-1. Sv_Scioneaux. HRs_Osuna; Miller, Leonard.

___

Toronto 022 100 001—6 14 0
Philadelphia 000 030 001—4 5 1

Liriano, Grilli (4), Smith (5), Mayza (5), Leone (6), Girodo (7), Grube (8), Smith (9), and Saltalamacchia; Eickhoff, Asher (4), Murray (7), Ramos (8), Mariot (9), and Moore. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Eickhoff 0-1. Sv_Smith. HRs_Saltalamacchia; Joseph.

___

United States 000 000 032—5 8 1
Boston 010 020 40x—7 7 2

Stankiewicz, Ball (3), Buttrey (5), Jerez (7), Cordier (7), Haviland (8), and Lucroy, Rei; Beeks, Kimbrel (3), Ross Jr. (4), Hembree (5), Scott (6), Martin (7), Cabral (8), Grover (8), and Leon, DePew. W_Beeks 1-0. L_Stankiewicz 0-1. Sv_Grover. HRs_Harrison; Dominguez, Bradley Jr..

___

Detroit 000 001 211—5 12 1
New York Mets 004 000 001—5 10 1

Sanchez, Lowe (4), Wilson (5), Greene (6), Boyd (7), and McCann, Greiner; deGrom, Edgin (5), Rowen (5), Montero (6), Goeddel (7), Bradford (8), Sewald (9), and Nido, Sanchez. HRs_Ficociello, Jones; Cespedes, Stuart.

___

Arizona 010 000 100—2 6 0
Chicago White Sox 111 010 00x—4 9 0

Corbin, Hoover (4), Delgado (5), Burgos (6), Chafin (7), Davis (8), and Mathis, Thole; Giolito, Luebke (5), Petricka (6), Burdi (8), Kahnle (9), and Smith, Collins. W_Giolito 2-0. L_Corbin 1-1. Sv_Kahnle. HRs_Lamb, Owings; Davidson, Smith.

___

Cincinnati 010 010 003—5 7 1
Oakland 461 100 00x—12 12 0

Adleman, Shackelford (2), Astin (2), Stephenson (4), Stephens (7), and Turner, Brantly; Manaea, Wahl (4), Detwiler (6), Gossett (7), Mann (9), and Vogt. W_Manaea 1-1. L_Adleman 1-1. HRs_Duvall, Alcantara;

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 011 111—5 10 0
Cleveland 021 000 100—4 9 2

Shoemaker, Middleton (4), Bedrosian (5), Bailey (6), Valdez (7), Anderson (8), Hofacket (9), and Maldonado, Arcia; Tomlin, Russell (4), Logan (5), Head (5), Delabar (6), Crockett (7), Goody (8), Narveson (9), and Gomes, Quiroz. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Narveson 0-1. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Naquin, Jackson.

___

Seattle 011 110 004—8 17 1
Chicago Cubs 100 020 111—6 10 2

Paxton, Scribner (4), Aro (5), Overton (6), Machi (8), Bergman (9), and Zunino, Baron; Montgomery, Anderson (3), Davis (5), Uehara (6), Grimm (7), Rollins (8), Duensing (9), Pugliese (9), and Contreras, Corporan. W_Machi 1-0. L_Duensing 0-1. Sv_Bergman. HRs_Zunino; Rizzo.

___

Venezuela 050 000 010—6 10 0
Texas 010 000 003—4 5 0

Ledezma, Rondon (3), Bracho (4), Infante (5), Castillo (6), Machado (7), Martinez (8), Lopez (9), Carvallo (9), and Chirinos, Flores; Gonzalez, Reyes (2), Gee (4), Wright (6), Alvarez (8), Claiborne (9), and Hayes, Lerud. W_Ledezma 1-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Carvallo. HRs_Gonzalez; Rua.

___

Milwaukee 103 003 100—8 9 1
San Diego 001 100 000—2 10 0

Davies, Gainey (3), Jungmann (4), Magnifico (5), Snow (6), Espino (7), and Bandy, Pina; Cosart, Jester (2), Quackenbush (4), Baumann (5), Wieck (6), Hessler (6), Bawcom (8), Maton (9), and Hedges, Torrens, McGee. W_Davies 1-0. L_Cosart 0-1. Sv_Espino. HRs_Santana, Reed; Myers.

___

Puerto Rico 000 011 000—2 9 0
Colorado 020 132 11x—10 21 0

Berrios, Pineiro (2), Santiago (4), Santiago (5), Cosme (7), De La Torre (8), and Molina, Rivera; Gray, Hoffman (4), Motte (7), Estevez (8), Gonzalez (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Gray 2-0. L_Pineiro 0-1. HRs_Molina; LeMahieu, Murphy, Patterson.

___

