Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 7:16 pm 1 min read
Detroit 010 022 000—5 10 0
Atlanta 110 000 001—3 9 0

Norris, Stumpf (5), Baez (6), Greene (7), Farmer (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Foltynewicz, Collmenter (5), Johnson (7), Vizcaino (8), Rodriguez (9), and Flowers, Freitas. W_Norris 1-1. L_Collmenter 2-1. Sv_Farmer. HRs_Castellanos, Jones;

___

Minnesota 000 001 000—1 7 0
St. Louis 000 100 001—2 3 1

Gibson, Tonkin (6), O’Rourke (8), Rucinski (9), and Murphy, Garver; Rosenthal, Lucas (3), Oh (4), Siegrist (5), Gant (6), Tuivailala (8), Bowman (9), and Kelly. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-3. HRs_Gyorko.

___

New York Mets 000 000 100—1 1 0
Washington 110 100 00x—3 5 1

Wheeler, Gorzelanny (3), Rowen (4), Smoker (6), Edgin (7), Wheeler (8), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Gonzalez, Worley (6), Turner (7), Martin (8), Glover (9), and Severino, Solano. W_Gonzalez 1-1. L_Wheeler 0-1. Sv_Glover. HRs_Harper.

___

New York Yankees 102 100 124—11 14 2
Toronto 310 001 000—5 8 1

Cessa, Heller (2), Mitchell (4), Kaprielian (7), Graham (9), and Higashioka, Castillo; Sanchez, Campos (3), Grilli (4), Smith (5), Howell (6), Mayza (7), Leone (8), Harrell (9), Girodo (9), and Saltalamacchia, Martin, Monsalve. W_Kaprielian 1-0. L_Leone 0-2. HRs_Hicks, Frazier, Castro, Refsnyder;

___

Oakland 110 020 100—5 11 1
Cleveland 300 300 00x—6 12 0

Triggs, Hendriks (4), Detwiler (6), Smith (8), and Vogt, Maxwell; McAllister, Otero (3), Crockett (4), Delabar (5), Russell (6), Milner (8), Olson (9), and Kratz, Moore. W_McAllister 1-0. L_Triggs 0-1. Sv_Olson. HRs_Barreto, Healy, Rosales;

___

Seattle 131 103 000—9 13 1
Kansas City (ss) 101 000 000—2 5 3

De Jong, Rzepczynski (5), Martin (6), Hagadone (9), and Gosewisch, Ashley; Vargas, Caramo (3), Soria (4), Strahm (5), Withrow (6), Moylan (7), Garcia (8), Mortensen (9), and Butera, Evans. W_De Jong 0-1. L_Vargas 1-1. HRs_Butera.

___

Chicago Cubs 100 000 012—4 9 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 000 000—0 3 0

Butler, Grimm (5), Rollins (6), Henderson (7), Smith (8), and Caratini, Davis; Ryu, Morrow (4), Dayton (5), Sierra (6), Schuster (8), Shibuya (9), and Grandal, Murphy. W_Butler 4-0. L_Ryu 0-1. Sv_Smith.

___

Arizona 022 010 000—5 9 3
Milwaukee 201 031 01x—8 11 1

Ray, Jones (5), Chafin (5), Sampson (6), Burgos (8), and Iannetta, Jones; Garza, Gainey (4), Chamberlain (5), Scahill (6), Cravy (7), Jungmann (8), Snow (9), and Pina, Garcia. W_Chamberlain 1-2. L_Jones 0-0. Sv_Snow. HRs_Descalso, Peralta; Shaw, Aguilar.

___

