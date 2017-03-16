Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|010
|022
|000—5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|001—3
|9
|0
Norris, Stumpf (5), Baez (6), Greene (7), Farmer (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Foltynewicz, Collmenter (5), Johnson (7), Vizcaino (8), Rodriguez (9), and Flowers, Freitas. W_Norris 1-1. L_Collmenter 2-1. Sv_Farmer. HRs_Castellanos, Jones;
___
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|001—2
|3
|1
Gibson, Tonkin (6), O’Rourke (8), Rucinski (9), and Murphy, Garver; Rosenthal, Lucas (3), Oh (4), Siegrist (5), Gant (6), Tuivailala (8), Bowman (9), and Kelly. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-3. HRs_Gyorko.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|100—1
|1
|0
|Washington
|110
|100
|00x—3
|5
|1
Wheeler, Gorzelanny (3), Rowen (4), Smoker (6), Edgin (7), Wheeler (8), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Gonzalez, Worley (6), Turner (7), Martin (8), Glover (9), and Severino, Solano. W_Gonzalez 1-1. L_Wheeler 0-1. Sv_Glover. HRs_Harper.
___
|New York Yankees
|102
|100
|124—11
|14
|2
|Toronto
|310
|001
|000—5
|8
|1
Cessa, Heller (2), Mitchell (4), Kaprielian (7), Graham (9), and Higashioka, Castillo; Sanchez, Campos (3), Grilli (4), Smith (5), Howell (6), Mayza (7), Leone (8), Harrell (9), Girodo (9), and Saltalamacchia, Martin, Monsalve. W_Kaprielian 1-0. L_Leone 0-2. HRs_Hicks, Frazier, Castro, Refsnyder;
___
|Oakland
|110
|020
|100—5
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|300
|00x—6
|12
|0
Triggs, Hendriks (4), Detwiler (6), Smith (8), and Vogt, Maxwell; McAllister, Otero (3), Crockett (4), Delabar (5), Russell (6), Milner (8), Olson (9), and Kratz, Moore. W_McAllister 1-0. L_Triggs 0-1. Sv_Olson. HRs_Barreto, Healy, Rosales;
___
|Seattle
|131
|103
|000—9
|13
|1
|Kansas City (ss)
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|3
De Jong, Rzepczynski (5), Martin (6), Hagadone (9), and Gosewisch, Ashley; Vargas, Caramo (3), Soria (4), Strahm (5), Withrow (6), Moylan (7), Garcia (8), Mortensen (9), and Butera, Evans. W_De Jong 0-1. L_Vargas 1-1. HRs_Butera.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|100
|000
|012—4
|9
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Butler, Grimm (5), Rollins (6), Henderson (7), Smith (8), and Caratini, Davis; Ryu, Morrow (4), Dayton (5), Sierra (6), Schuster (8), Shibuya (9), and Grandal, Murphy. W_Butler 4-0. L_Ryu 0-1. Sv_Smith.
___
|Arizona
|022
|010
|000—5
|9
|3
|Milwaukee
|201
|031
|01x—8
|11
|1
Ray, Jones (5), Chafin (5), Sampson (6), Burgos (8), and Iannetta, Jones; Garza, Gainey (4), Chamberlain (5), Scahill (6), Cravy (7), Jungmann (8), Snow (9), and Pina, Garcia. W_Chamberlain 1-2. L_Jones 0-0. Sv_Snow. HRs_Descalso, Peralta; Shaw, Aguilar.
___