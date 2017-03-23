Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Major League Linescore

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 4:16 pm < a min read
Share
Minnesota 003 001 000—4 8 0
Philadelphia 200 000 000—2 10 0

Tepesch, Burdi (4), Haley (5), Curtiss (7), Pressly (8), Boshers (9), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Nola, Burnett (6), Ramos (8), Neris (9), and Knapp, Moore. W_Tepesch 2-0. L_Nola 0-2. Sv_Boshers. HRs_Field; Herrera.

___

New York Mets 000 000 000—0 4 1
Washington 001 000 00x—1 5 0

Gsellman, Smoker (6), Robles (7), Sewald (8), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Fedde, Romero (6), Nathan (7), Grace (7), Solis (8), Treinen (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Fedde 2-0. L_Gsellman 1-2. Sv_Treinen.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

___

Advertisement
Miami 020 100 000—3 11 1
St. Louis 030 001 10x—5 10 2

Straily, Volquez (10), Tazawa (13), and Realmuto, Cabrera; Wainwright, Bowman (5), Oh (7), Reyes (8), Siegrist (9), and Rosario, Kelly. W_Bowman 2-0. L_Volquez 0-1. Sv_Siegrist.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.