Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 4:06 pm < a min read
Las Vegas 004 000 000—4 10 1
New York Mets 001 200 101—5 8 1

deGrom, Smoker (4), Familia (5), Edgin (6), Salas (7), Mateo (8), Sewald (9), and d’Arnaud, Plawecki; Gonzalez, Griset (7), Rowen (8), Torres (9), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Torres 1-0. L_Sewald 0-1. HRs_Rivera, Flores; Bruce.

___

Detroit 103 100 020—7 11 0
Baltimore 000 010 002—3 8 1

Boyd, Sanchez (5), Leon (9), Molleken (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Bundy, Asher (7), Verrett (8), Nuno (9), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Boyd 3-1. L_Bundy 2-1. Sv_Molleken. HRs_Infante, Collins, McCann; Dickerson, Davis.

___

New York Yankees 920 003 000—14 13 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 7 2

Severino, Warren (6), Clippard (7), Marsh (8), Frare (9), and Sanchez; Eickhoff, Hockenberry (1), Benoit (3), Dygestile-Therrien (4), Sanchez (6), Rivero (8), Perez (9), and Rupp, Knapp. W_Severino 3-0. L_Eickhoff 1-3. HRs_Sanchez, Crawford, Torreyes.

___

