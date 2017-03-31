Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Las Vegas
|004
|000
|000—4
|10
|1
|New York Mets
|001
|200
|101—5
|8
|1
deGrom, Smoker (4), Familia (5), Edgin (6), Salas (7), Mateo (8), Sewald (9), and d’Arnaud, Plawecki; Gonzalez, Griset (7), Rowen (8), Torres (9), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Torres 1-0. L_Sewald 0-1. HRs_Rivera, Flores; Bruce.
___
|Detroit
|103
|100
|020—7
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|002—3
|8
|1
Boyd, Sanchez (5), Leon (9), Molleken (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Bundy, Asher (7), Verrett (8), Nuno (9), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Boyd 3-1. L_Bundy 2-1. Sv_Molleken. HRs_Infante, Collins, McCann; Dickerson, Davis.
___
|Washington
|100
|000
|000—1
|10
|0
|Boston
|031
|000
|40x—8
|14
|1
Ross, Grace (6), Cotts (7), Martin (7), Perez (8), and Wieters; Kendrick, Hembree (5), Scott (6), Callahan (6), Taylor (8), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Kendrick 4-0. L_Ross 1-1. HRs_Witte.
___
|New York Yankees
|920
|003
|000—14
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|2
Severino, Warren (6), Clippard (7), Marsh (8), Frare (9), and Sanchez; Eickhoff, Hockenberry (1), Benoit (3), Dygestile-Therrien (4), Sanchez (6), Rivero (8), Perez (9), and Rupp, Knapp. W_Severino 3-0. L_Eickhoff 1-3. HRs_Sanchez, Crawford, Torreyes.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|202
|020—6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|050—6
|11
|1
Santiago, Tonkin (6), Breslow (7), Pressly (8), Bard (8), Rogers (9), and Castro, Gimenez; Odorizzi, Cedeno (4), Colome (5), Hunter (6), Ramirez (7), Diaz (8), Farquhar (9), and Norris, Marjama. HRs_Mauer, Sano, Castro.
___
|Colorado
|033
|000
|301—10
|17
|0
|San Diego
|020
|200
|001—5
|9
|2
Anderson, Marquez (4), Estevez (10), Dunn (11), Carle (12), and Wolters; Richard, Bednar (2), Maton (3), Capps (4), Hand (7), Buchter (8), Zimmerman (9), Wingenter (11), and Sanchez, Torrens. W_Anderson 1-1. L_Richard 1-2. HRs_Martinez.
___
None, and Molina, Fryer; None, and None. HRs_Diaz, Peralta, Molina, Gyorko.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|032
|010
|000—6
|8
|2
|Houston
|021
|014
|00x—8
|14
|0
Anderson, Rondon (6), Medina (6), Strop (7), Davis (8), and Contreras; McCullers, Hoyt (5), Gustave (7), Devenski (8), Gregerson (9), and McCann, Stubbs. W_Hoyt 1-0. L_Rondon 0-1. Sv_Gregerson. HRs_Rizzo, Russell; Altuve, Reddick.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|100—3
|11
|2
|Arizona
|110
|030
|10x—6
|7
|0
Narveson, McAllister (6), Olson (7), Head (8), and Gomes, Kratz; Walker, Bracho (6), Chafin (6), Hoover (6), McFarland (9), Bradley (10), and Herrmann, Hernandez, Iannetta. W_Walker 2-1. L_Narveson 0-3. Sv_Bradley.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|001
|000
|001—2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|000
|30x—3
|5
|1
Maeda, Stripling (4), Avilan (6), Morrow (7), Geltz (7), Jansen (8), and Grandal, Barnes; Petit, Yates (3), Parker (4), Morin (5), Guerra (6), Adams (7), Valdez (8), Ege (9), Miller (9), and Maldonado, Sanchez. W_Adams 1-1. L_Morrow 0-1. Sv_Miller. HRs_Barnes.
___