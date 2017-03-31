Sports Listen

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 12:51 am 1 min read
Las Vegas 004 000 000—4 10 1
New York Mets 001 200 101—5 8 1

deGrom, Smoker (4), Familia (5), Edgin (6), Salas (7), Mateo (8), Sewald (9), and d’Arnaud, Plawecki; Gonzalez, Griset (7), Rowen (8), Torres (9), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Torres 1-0. L_Sewald 0-1. HRs_Rivera, Flores; Bruce.

___

Detroit 103 100 020—7 11 0
Baltimore 000 010 002—3 8 1

Boyd, Sanchez (5), Leon (9), Molleken (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Bundy, Asher (7), Verrett (8), Nuno (9), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Boyd 3-1. L_Bundy 2-1. Sv_Molleken. HRs_Infante, Collins, McCann; Dickerson, Davis.

___

Washington 100 000 000—1 10 0
Boston 031 000 40x—8 14 1

Ross, Grace (6), Cotts (7), Martin (7), Perez (8), and Wieters; Kendrick, Hembree (5), Scott (6), Callahan (6), Taylor (8), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Kendrick 4-0. L_Ross 1-1. HRs_Witte.

___

New York Yankees 920 003 000—14 13 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 7 2

Severino, Warren (6), Clippard (7), Marsh (8), Frare (9), and Sanchez; Eickhoff, Hockenberry (1), Benoit (3), Dygestile-Therrien (4), Sanchez (6), Rivero (8), Perez (9), and Rupp, Knapp. W_Severino 3-0. L_Eickhoff 1-3. HRs_Sanchez, Crawford, Torreyes.

___

Minnesota 000 202 020—6 8 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 050—6 11 1

Santiago, Tonkin (6), Breslow (7), Pressly (8), Bard (8), Rogers (9), and Castro, Gimenez; Odorizzi, Cedeno (4), Colome (5), Hunter (6), Ramirez (7), Diaz (8), Farquhar (9), and Norris, Marjama. HRs_Mauer, Sano, Castro.

___

Colorado 033 000 301—10 17 0
San Diego 020 200 001—5 9 2

Anderson, Marquez (4), Estevez (10), Dunn (11), Carle (12), and Wolters; Richard, Bednar (2), Maton (3), Capps (4), Hand (7), Buchter (8), Zimmerman (9), Wingenter (11), and Sanchez, Torrens. W_Anderson 1-1. L_Richard 1-2. HRs_Martinez.

___

St. Louis —9
Memphis —3

None, and Molina, Fryer; None, and None. HRs_Diaz, Peralta, Molina, Gyorko.

___

Chicago Cubs 032 010 000—6 8 2
Houston 021 014 00x—8 14 0

Anderson, Rondon (6), Medina (6), Strop (7), Davis (8), and Contreras; McCullers, Hoyt (5), Gustave (7), Devenski (8), Gregerson (9), and McCann, Stubbs. W_Hoyt 1-0. L_Rondon 0-1. Sv_Gregerson. HRs_Rizzo, Russell; Altuve, Reddick.

___

Cleveland 000 002 100—3 11 2
Arizona 110 030 10x—6 7 0

Narveson, McAllister (6), Olson (7), Head (8), and Gomes, Kratz; Walker, Bracho (6), Chafin (6), Hoover (6), McFarland (9), Bradley (10), and Herrmann, Hernandez, Iannetta. W_Walker 2-1. L_Narveson 0-3. Sv_Bradley.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 001 000 001—2 7 1
Los Angeles Angels 000 000 30x—3 5 1

Maeda, Stripling (4), Avilan (6), Morrow (7), Geltz (7), Jansen (8), and Grandal, Barnes; Petit, Yates (3), Parker (4), Morin (5), Guerra (6), Adams (7), Valdez (8), Ege (9), Miller (9), and Maldonado, Sanchez. W_Adams 1-1. L_Morrow 0-1. Sv_Miller. HRs_Barnes.

___

