Thursday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 6:11 pm 2 min read
Minnesota 013 010 010 0—6 9 2
Baltimore (ss) 100 000 023 0—6 9 1

Hughes, Wimmers (3), Kintzler (4), Rogers (5), Tepesch (6), Haley (7), Tonkin (8), O’Rourke (9), Rosario (10), and Murphy, Garver; Gausman, Garcia (3), Hart (5), O’Day (6), Verrett (7), Hernandez (9), Moran (10), and Castillo, Sisco. HRs_Polanco; Rickard, Mountcastle, Washington.

___

Tampa Bay 000 010 010—2 7 2
Boston 530 531 11x—19 20 0

De Leon, Garton (1), Whitley (2), Stanek (4), Walters (4), Gadea (5), Pruitt (6), Guerrieri (8), and Casali, Ciuffo; Rodriguez, Kimbrel (3), Elias (4), Ross Jr. (7), Ramirez (8), Workman (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_De Leon 0-1. HRs_Velazquez; Bradley Jr. (2), Selsky, Ramirez, Brentz.

___

Pittsburgh 027 000 002—11 12 0
Detroit 010 000 000—1 6 1

Brault, Williams (3), Webb (5), Eppler (7), Creasy (9), and Cervelli, Stallings; Verlander, Bell (3), Kensing (3), Rondon (4), Ryan (5), Stumpf (6), Alaniz (7), Hardy (9), Garrido (9), and Avila, Gonzalez. W_Brault 1-0. L_Verlander 0-1. HRs_Frazier, Cervelli, Mercer, Osuna; Upton.

___

Washington 401 015 011—13 18 0
Houston 000 000 001—1 10 0

McGowin, Adams (3), Antolin (4), Kelley (5), Broadway (6), Treinen (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Lobaton; Peacock, Sipp (4), Sneed (4), Yuhl (6), Valdez (7), Holmes (8), and Centeno, Heineman. W_McGowin 1-0. L_Peacock 0-1. HRs_Harper, Rendon, Werth; White.

___

Atlanta 300 000 010—4 12 1
St. Louis 011 303 01x—9 10 2

Colon, Danks (4), Boyer (6), Rodriguez (7), Ramirez (8), and Recker, Scivicque; Wainwright, Bowman (3), Alcantara (4), Mayers (6), Schafer (7), Phillips (8), Tuivailala (9), and Molina, Fryer. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Danks 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Walker; Adams, Garcia, DeJong.

___

Philadelphia 000 040 202—8 12 1
Toronto 001 030 103—8 15 2

Nola, Neshek (3), Garcia (4), Lively (5), Murray (6), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (8), Beato (9), and Hanigan; Happ, Osuna (3), Loup (4), Oberholtzer (5), Barnes (5), Dermody (6), Greene (7), House (8), Shafer (9), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman. HRs_Bautista, Alford.

___

Miami 000 010 230—6 14 0
New York Mets 000 450 20x—11 16 0

Conley, Straily (3), Maronde (4), Tomshaw (5), Despaigne (6), Thielbar (7), Holmes (8), and Realmuto, Cabrera; Gsellman, Reed (3), Familia (4), Gorzelanny (5), Goeddel (6), Roseboom (7), Robles (8), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Familia 1-0. L_Straily 0-1. HRs_Evans, Cespedes, Walker.

___

Chicago Cubs (ss) 000 000 200—2 4 1
Cincinnati 002 101 02x—6 11 1

Zastryzny, Mejia (3), Johnson (4), Floro (5), Rosario (6), Concepcion (7), Pena (8), Pugliese (8), and Contreras, Corporan; Garrett, Cingrani (4), Lorenzen (5), Castillo (7), Mitchell (8), Herget (9), and Turner, Brantly. W_Garrett 1-0. L_Zastryzny 0-1.

___

Colorado 000 010 000—1 5 0
Kansas City 000 300 00x—3 7 1

Anderson, Senzatela (3), Estevez (5), Jemiola (6), Gonzalez (8), and Murphy, Rabago; Young, Moylan (3), Wood (4), Soria (6), Almonte (7), Dziedzic (8), Edwards (9), and Gallagher, Evans. W_Wood 1-0. L_Senzatela 0-1. Sv_Edwards. HRs_Hosmer.

___

Cleveland 001 000 100—2 6 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 100 001 20x—4 7 1

Salazar, Otero (3), Delabar (4), Banwart (5), Morimando (6), Narveson (7), and Perez, Kratz; Kershaw, Jansen (3), Romo (4), Wood (5), Hatcher (7), Istler (8), Morrow (9), and Grandal, Wilson. W_Hatcher 1-0. L_Morimando 0-1. Sv_Morrow.

___

Texas 000 000 100—1 5 1
Oakland 201 002 00x—5 10 0

Hauschild, Dykstra (3), Gee (4), Bass (6), Alvarez (7), Alvarez (8), and Nicholas, Hayes, Cantwell; Hahn, Axford (4), Alcantara (5), Montas (8), and Vogt, Maxwell. W_Hahn 1-0. L_Hauschild 0-1.

___

San Francisco (ss) 100 001 200—4 13 1
Los Angeles Angels 002 000 30x—5 10 0

Beede, Suarez (3), Reynolds (3), Coonrod (4), Gregorio (5), Crick (6), Alvarado (7), Slania (7), Johnson (8), and Brown, Winn; Nolasco, Petit (3), Pounders (6), Morin (8), Parker (9), and Maldonado. W_Pounders 2-0. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Parker. HRs_Marrero;

___

Thursday's Major League Linescore
