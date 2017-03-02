Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|013
|010
|010
|0—6
|9
|2
|Baltimore (ss)
|100
|000
|023
|0—6
|9
|1
Hughes, Wimmers (3), Kintzler (4), Rogers (5), Tepesch (6), Haley (7), Tonkin (8), O’Rourke (9), Rosario (10), and Murphy, Garver; Gausman, Garcia (3), Hart (5), O’Day (6), Verrett (7), Hernandez (9), Moran (10), and Castillo, Sisco. HRs_Polanco; Rickard, Mountcastle, Washington.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|2
|Boston
|530
|531
|11x—19
|20
|0
De Leon, Garton (1), Whitley (2), Stanek (4), Walters (4), Gadea (5), Pruitt (6), Guerrieri (8), and Casali, Ciuffo; Rodriguez, Kimbrel (3), Elias (4), Ross Jr. (7), Ramirez (8), Workman (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_De Leon 0-1. HRs_Velazquez; Bradley Jr. (2), Selsky, Ramirez, Brentz.
___
|Pittsburgh
|027
|000
|002—11
|12
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Brault, Williams (3), Webb (5), Eppler (7), Creasy (9), and Cervelli, Stallings; Verlander, Bell (3), Kensing (3), Rondon (4), Ryan (5), Stumpf (6), Alaniz (7), Hardy (9), Garrido (9), and Avila, Gonzalez. W_Brault 1-0. L_Verlander 0-1. HRs_Frazier, Cervelli, Mercer, Osuna; Upton.
___
|Washington
|401
|015
|011—13
|18
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|001—1
|10
|0
McGowin, Adams (3), Antolin (4), Kelley (5), Broadway (6), Treinen (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Lobaton; Peacock, Sipp (4), Sneed (4), Yuhl (6), Valdez (7), Holmes (8), and Centeno, Heineman. W_McGowin 1-0. L_Peacock 0-1. HRs_Harper, Rendon, Werth; White.
___
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|010—4
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|011
|303
|01x—9
|10
|2
Colon, Danks (4), Boyer (6), Rodriguez (7), Ramirez (8), and Recker, Scivicque; Wainwright, Bowman (3), Alcantara (4), Mayers (6), Schafer (7), Phillips (8), Tuivailala (9), and Molina, Fryer. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Danks 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Walker; Adams, Garcia, DeJong.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|040
|202—8
|12
|1
|Toronto
|001
|030
|103—8
|15
|2
Nola, Neshek (3), Garcia (4), Lively (5), Murray (6), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (8), Beato (9), and Hanigan; Happ, Osuna (3), Loup (4), Oberholtzer (5), Barnes (5), Dermody (6), Greene (7), House (8), Shafer (9), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman. HRs_Bautista, Alford.
___
|Miami
|000
|010
|230—6
|14
|0
|New York Mets
|000
|450
|20x—11
|16
|0
Conley, Straily (3), Maronde (4), Tomshaw (5), Despaigne (6), Thielbar (7), Holmes (8), and Realmuto, Cabrera; Gsellman, Reed (3), Familia (4), Gorzelanny (5), Goeddel (6), Roseboom (7), Robles (8), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Familia 1-0. L_Straily 0-1. HRs_Evans, Cespedes, Walker.
___
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|101
|02x—6
|11
|1
Zastryzny, Mejia (3), Johnson (4), Floro (5), Rosario (6), Concepcion (7), Pena (8), Pugliese (8), and Contreras, Corporan; Garrett, Cingrani (4), Lorenzen (5), Castillo (7), Mitchell (8), Herget (9), and Turner, Brantly. W_Garrett 1-0. L_Zastryzny 0-1.
___
|Colorado
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|300
|00x—3
|7
|1
Anderson, Senzatela (3), Estevez (5), Jemiola (6), Gonzalez (8), and Murphy, Rabago; Young, Moylan (3), Wood (4), Soria (6), Almonte (7), Dziedzic (8), Edwards (9), and Gallagher, Evans. W_Wood 1-0. L_Senzatela 0-1. Sv_Edwards. HRs_Hosmer.
___
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|100
|001
|20x—4
|7
|1
Salazar, Otero (3), Delabar (4), Banwart (5), Morimando (6), Narveson (7), and Perez, Kratz; Kershaw, Jansen (3), Romo (4), Wood (5), Hatcher (7), Istler (8), Morrow (9), and Grandal, Wilson. W_Hatcher 1-0. L_Morimando 0-1. Sv_Morrow.
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|1
|Oakland
|201
|002
|00x—5
|10
|0
Hauschild, Dykstra (3), Gee (4), Bass (6), Alvarez (7), Alvarez (8), and Nicholas, Hayes, Cantwell; Hahn, Axford (4), Alcantara (5), Montas (8), and Vogt, Maxwell. W_Hahn 1-0. L_Hauschild 0-1.
___
|San Francisco (ss)
|100
|001
|200—4
|13
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|002
|000
|30x—5
|10
|0
Beede, Suarez (3), Reynolds (3), Coonrod (4), Gregorio (5), Crick (6), Alvarado (7), Slania (7), Johnson (8), and Brown, Winn; Nolasco, Petit (3), Pounders (6), Morin (8), Parker (9), and Maldonado. W_Pounders 2-0. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Parker. HRs_Marrero;
___