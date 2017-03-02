Sports Listen

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2017
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Edison 59, Lloyd Bird 51

Highland Springs 60, Atlee 33

Princess Anne 51, Wakefield 42

Salem-Va. Beach 54, Tuscarora 41

4A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

King’s Fork 56, Carroll County 47

Lake Taylor 55, Loudoun County 52

Millbrook 55, Midlothian 45

Monacan 71, Charlottesville 32

2A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Central Wise 51, East Rockingham 37

Floyd County 59, Stuarts Draft 45

Martinsville 61, George Mason 45

Nottoway 53, Ridgeview 51

1A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Cumberland 25

Parry McCluer 64, Riverheads 37

Surry County 65, Eastside 56

VISAA State Tournament
Division III
Quarterfinal

Carlisle 57, Roanoke Catholic 17

BOYS BASKETBALL
3A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Norcom 62, Spotswood 56

Northside 71, John Marshall 59

Phoebus 62, Western Albemarle 35

