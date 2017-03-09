Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:23 pm < a min read
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A State Championships
State Championship

Parry McCluer 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 29

2A State Championships
State Championship

Central Wise 45, Martinsville 29

BOYS BASKETBALL
1A State Championships
State Semifinal

Radford 61, George Wythe-Wytheville 60

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.