Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

By DOUG FERGUSON
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 7:17 pm < a min read
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods won’t be playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week and still doesn’t know when he can compete again.

Woods announced on his website Thursday night that ongoing rest and rehabilitation on his back will keep him away from the tournament he has won eight times. Woods says he was particularly disappointed to miss Bay Hill because of celebration of the tournament host.

Palmer died in September.

Woods and Palmer had a close relationship, and they spent plenty of time together on the 18th green at Bay Hill after the eight times that Woods won, most recently in 2013. Woods also noted that his two children were born in the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Meanwhile, Woods says he has no timetable for his return.

