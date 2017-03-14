Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers 7, Marlins 1

Tigers 7, Marlins 1

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 4:11 pm < a min read
Share
Detroit Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
An.Gose cf 4 1 2 2 M.Rojas 3b 3 0 1 0
J.Krzan lf 1 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 1 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 3 0 2 1 J.Rddle ss 2 0 1 0
A.Rmine ph 2 0 0 0 Jackson ss 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 1 2 1 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0
Zac.Cox ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 1 0 1 0
Watkins ph 1 0 0 0 Ju.Bour dh 3 0 0 0
J.Upton lf 3 1 1 3 Paulino ph 1 0 0 0
Collins cf 2 0 1 0 T.Moore 1b 2 0 0 0
St.Moya rf 3 0 1 0 Juengel pr 1 0 0 0
Presley rf 1 0 1 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 1 0
Fccello 1b 3 0 0 0 Y.Perez 2b 1 0 0 0
Br.Pill 1b 1 0 0 0 De.Hood lf 4 0 1 0
A.Avila c 3 1 1 0 B.Brnes cf 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean rf 2 0 0 0
Infante 2b 3 1 1 0 Glloway rf 2 0 0 0
J.Perez 2b 1 0 0 0 dn Dkkr cf 1 1 1 1
Machado 3b 3 2 2 0
Qintana 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 7 14 7 Totals 33 1 7 1
Detroit 001 042 000—7
Miami 000 000 010—1

DP_Detroit 0, Miami 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Miami 7. 2B_Gose (2), Martinez (3), Machado (2), Riddle (3), Hood (4). HR_Upton (4), den Dekker (2). SB_Juengel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd W, 1-1 5 3 0 0 0 5
Ryan 2 1 0 0 1 1
Bell 1 2 1 1 0 1
Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 0
Miami
Conley L, 0-2 3 5 1 1 0 4
Urena 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 2
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tazawa 1 2 0 0 0 1
Ziegler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Ryan (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.
Advertisement

T_2:51. A_2,884

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers 7, Marlins 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.