Tigers 7, Marlins 1

|Detroit
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|An.Gose cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|M.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Krzan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Rddle ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rmine ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zac.Cox ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Watkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Bour dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Paulino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Moore 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St.Moya rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Juengel pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Presley rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fccello 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Perez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Pill 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Hood lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Brnes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Dean rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Infante 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Glloway rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Perez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|dn Dkkr cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|Qintana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Detroit
|001
|042
|000—7
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
DP_Detroit 0, Miami 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Miami 7. 2B_Gose (2), Martinez (3), Machado (2), Riddle (3), Hood (4). HR_Upton (4), den Dekker (2). SB_Juengel (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd W, 1-1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ryan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bell
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Saupold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Conley L, 0-2
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Urena
|2 2-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Kinley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tazawa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ziegler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Ryan (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:51. A_2,884