Tigers 7, Orioles 1

|Detroit
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Rmine ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Smcox ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tavarez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Presley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gntry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrton ph
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Dckrson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Hardy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|R.Andno pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St.Moya rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trmbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rubio rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sisco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mahtook dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Gnzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schafer pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fccello 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Almnzar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gvtella pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Navarro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Pill 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wshngtn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Jnish 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ar.Diaz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Perez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Jseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Ga.Rosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|002
|212—7
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Johnson (2). DP_Detroit 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Detroit 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Presley (2), Davis (2), Mancini (5). HR_Murton (1), Hicks (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd W, 2-1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Greene H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Saupold S, 1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|Gausman
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Bleier L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Stewart
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Liranzo
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Liranzo (Murton).
WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:50. A_8,105