Timberwolves-Pacers, Box

By
The Associated Press March 28, 2017

MINNESOTA (115)

Wiggins 6-17 3-4 17, Towns 12-22 10-10 37, Dieng 8-13 1-2 19, Rubio 4-12 13-13 21, Rush 2-3 0-0 6, Casspi 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 1-3 0-2 2, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Dunn 3-3 3-4 9. Totals 37-77 32-37 115.

INDIANA (114)

George 12-21 9-9 37, T.Young 7-15 0-0 14, Turner 5-12 4-4 15, Teague 6-12 8-9 20, Ellis 8-11 3-4 19, Miles 2-6 2-3 6, Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Christmas 0-1 2-4 2, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-81 29-35 114.

Minnesota 26 33 28 28—115
Indiana 25 32 33 24—114

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-20 (Towns 3-6, Rush 2-3, Dieng 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Jones 0-1, Rubio 0-1, Muhammad 0-2), Indiana 5-18 (George 4-7, Turner 1-1, T.Young 0-1, Miles 0-2, Ellis 0-3, Teague 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Towns 12), Indiana 37 (Turner 8). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Rubio 10), Indiana 25 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 22, Indiana 22. Technicals_Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau, Indiana defensive three second, Indiana team. A_17,534 (18,165).

