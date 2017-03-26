Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Timberwolves-Trail Blazers, Box

Timberwolves-Trail Blazers, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 12:20 am < a min read
Share
MINNESOTA (100)

Wiggins 8-19 4-7 20, Towns 6-11 4-5 16, Dieng 3-7 7-8 13, Rubio 6-11 3-3 16, Rush 0-1 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-6 5-7 13, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Aldrich 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-2 1-2 1, Dunn 8-13 0-0 17. Totals 37-75 24-32 100.

PORTLAND (112)

Harkless 2-4 0-0 4, Vonleh 1-1 1-2 3, Nurkic 7-14 0-2 14, Lillard 8-13 2-3 21, McCollum 11-13 6-6 32, Aminu 4-5 0-2 8, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Leonard 1-4 0-0 3, Napier 2-5 2-2 6, Connaughton 1-1 0-0 3, Turner 4-5 0-0 8, Crabbe 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 45-72 11-17 112.

Minnesota 21 25 28 26—100
Portland 27 33 34 18—112

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 2-10 (Rubio 1-1, Dunn 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Towns 0-2, Casspi 0-2), Portland 11-22 (McCollum 4-5, Lillard 3-6, Crabbe 2-4, Connaughton 1-1, Leonard 1-4, Harkless 0-1, Napier 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 27 (Dieng 7), Portland 35 (Nurkic 9). Assists_Minnesota 15 (Rubio, Jones 4), Portland 24 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Portland 20. Technicals_Portland defensive three second, Portland team. A_19,580 (19,980).

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Timberwolves-Trail Blazers, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.