Tomac rides to third straight 450SX victory

March 19, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Tomac rode to his third straight 450SX victory, and his sixth win of the season, finishing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at Lucas Oil Stadium 5.8 seconds ahead of Marvin Musquin on Saturday night.

Tomac, the Kawasaki star from Cortez, Colorado, closed within 12 points of Ryan Dungey in series standings with six races remaining. Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Musquin moved into a tie with Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely for third, 49 points behind Dungey.

In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, championship leader and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Zach Osborne raced to his third win in four races to add to his points lead. Osborne has a nine-point advantage over Joey Savatgy, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo sits third, 18 points out of the lead following a fifth-place finish.

