Top 25 Fared

1. Kansas (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Oklahoma, Thursday.
2. Villanova (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Georgetown, Thursday.
3. UCLA (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal or Washington, Thursday.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
4. Gonzaga (30-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Monday.
5. North Carolina (26-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Miami or Syracuse, Thursday.
6. Oregon (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State or Stanford, Thursday.
7. Arizona (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado or Washington State, Thursday.
8. Louisville (24-7) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Thursday.
9. Kentucky (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia or Tennessee, Friday.
10. West Virginia (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech or Texas, Thursday.
11. Baylor (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Thursday.
12. Florida (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt or Texas A&M, Friday.
13. Butler (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier or DePaul, Thursday.
14. SMU (27-4) did not play. Next: AAC Tournament.
15. Florida State (24-7) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Thursday.
16. Purdue (25-6) beat Northwestern 69-65. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
17. Duke (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or N.C. State, Wednesday.
18. Cincinnati (27-4) beat UConn 67-47. Next: AAC Tournament.
19. Notre Dame (23-8) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinals, Thursday.
20. Saint Mary’s (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Monday.
21. Wichita State (30-4) beat Illinois State 71-51. Next: NCAA Tournament.
22. Wisconsin (23-8) beat Minnesota 66-49. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
23. Virginia (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh, Wednesday.
24. Iowa State (20-10) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Thursday.
25. Miami (20-10) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.