Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2017
Sunday

1. Kansas (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

2. Villanova (31-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

3. UCLA (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

4. Gonzaga (32-1) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

5. Oregon (29-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

6. North Carolina (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

7. Arizona (30-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

8. Kentucky (29-5) beat Arkansas 82-65. Next: NCAA Tournament.

9. Baylor (25-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Louisville (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

11. West Virginia (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

12. SMU (30-4) beat No. 15 Cincinnati 71-56. Next: NCAA Tournament.

13. Purdue (25-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Duke (27-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

15. Cincinnati (29-5) lost to No. 12 SMU 71-56. Next: TBA.

16. Florida State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Florida (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

18. Butler (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Saint Mary’s (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Wichita State (30-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

21. Virginia (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Notre Dame (25-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

23. Iowa State (23-10) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

24. Wisconsin (25-9) lost to Michigan 71-56. Next: TBA.

25. Maryland (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

The Associated Press

