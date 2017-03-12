Top 25 Fared

1. Kansas (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
2. Villanova (31-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
3. UCLA (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.
4. Gonzaga (32-1) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
5. Oregon (29-5) did not play. Next: TBA.
6. North Carolina (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
7. Arizona (30-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
8. Kentucky (29-5) beat Arkansas 82-65. Next: NCAA Tournament.
9. Baylor (25-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
10. Louisville (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
11. West Virginia (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
12. SMU (30-4) beat No. 15 Cincinnati 71-56. Next: NCAA Tournament.
13. Purdue (25-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
14. Duke (27-8) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
15. Cincinnati (29-5) lost to No. 12 SMU 71-56. Next: TBA.
16. Florida State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
17. Florida (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
18. Butler (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
19. Saint Mary’s (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
20. Wichita State (30-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
21. Virginia (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
22. Notre Dame (25-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
23. Iowa State (23-10) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
24. Wisconsin (25-9) lost to Michigan 71-56. Next: TBA.
25. Maryland (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.