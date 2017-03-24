Sports Listen

Top high school prospect Michael Porter Jr. picks Missouri

By master
March 24, 2017
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr., rated as the nation’s top high school basketball prospect in his class by multiple recruiting services, says he plans to play for Missouri.

Porter tweeted his college selection Friday on his verified account, one day after Missouri announced that his father had accepted a position as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ staff.

Porter, a 6-foot-10 forward, initially chose Washington last year when Michael Porter Sr. was working as an assistant on Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar’s staff. Washington has since fired Romar and hired former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as its new coach.

Washington officials confirmed Thursday that the school had released Porter Jr. from his letter of intent , freeing him to sign elsewhere.

Porter Sr. is joining the new Missouri staff headed by Cuonzo Martin, who was hired last week .

___

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

