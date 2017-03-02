Sports Listen

Top seed Bucknell eliminates Army

March 2, 2017
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Stephen Brown scored 20 points and hit four 3-pointers to help lead No. 1 seed Bucknell to a 78-62 win over No. 8 seed Army in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday night.

Bucknell will host No. 4 seed Navy on Sunday. Zach Thomas added 14 points, while Nana Foulland and Kimbal Mackenzie each finished with 13 for the Bison (24-8), who hit 12 3-pointers and had 18 assists on their 30 field goals.

Bucknell did much of its damage in the first half. The Bison scored the first 11 points of the game, capped by a Brown 3, and pushed to a 36-18 lead at the break. Army (13-19) managed to outscore Bucknell in the second half, but was too far behind to seriously threaten.

Jordan Fox was the only Black Knight in double figures, finishing with 16 points.

