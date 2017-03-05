Top-seeded Dayton women win A-10 Tournament, head to NCAAs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kelley Austria scored 20 points and Saicha Grant-Allen added a double-double in leading Dayton over Duquesne 70-56 on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game to claim an NCAA berth.

Austria was 7 of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, with Grant-Allen scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Flyers (22-9), who were regular-season co-champions with George Washington. Javonna Layfield added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists with Jayla Scaife scoring 11 points and Jenna Burdette handing out eight assists and making three steals.

Kadri-Ann Lass made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with Amadea Szamosi and Conor Richardson adding 12 points each for the Dukes (18-15), who were turned back in the title game for the second straight year.

Brianna Thomas scored the game’s first five points and the Dukes held on to the lead until late in the second quarter with the Flyers going up 32-29 after consecutive baskets by Harris and Burdette to end the first half.

Dayton led the rest of the way. Duquesne trailed by seven before the Flyers finished the game on a 11-4 run over the final four minutes with Austria scoring five points and Layfield four in that span.