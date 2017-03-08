Top-seeded North Carolina Central cruises into MEAC semis

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dajuan Graf scored 18 points with nine assists, Patrick Cole had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and top-seeded North Carolina Central beat No. 9 seed Bethune-Cookman 95-60 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

NCCU has been the No. 1 seed in three of the last four seasons — with one tournament championship.

NCCU led 50-32 at halftime after shooting 54.1 percent and the Eagles finished 34-of-63 (54 percent) from the floor. Cole, the MEAC player of the year, was just 6 of 18, including 0 of 5 from distance.

Rashaun Madison hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Del’vin Dickerson scored 13 and Kyle Benton 10 for NC Central (23-8). The Eagles had their second-longest winning streak in program history (13 games) snapped after closing the regular season with two straight losses.

Quinton Forrest and Reggie Baker each scored 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (10-22).