Torres released from hospital day after scary head clash

and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 5:17 am < a min read
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says Fernando Torres has been released from the hospital following a scary head-to-head clash which left him unconscious.

Atletico says a CAT scan did not reveal any damage to his head or neck.

Doctors have ordered the 32-year-old former Spain striker to wait 48 hours before practicing or playing again.

Torres collapsed and lost consciousness after knocking heads with Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute of Thursday’s 1-1 draw in La Coruna.

He was assisted for several minutes by doctors before being taken off on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.

