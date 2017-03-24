Sports Listen

Tosun scores 2 in 4 minutes to help Turkey beat Finland 2-0

By master
March 24, 2017
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Forward Cenk Tosun struck twice in four minutes to keep Turkey in contention to reach the 2018 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Finland in Group I on Friday.

Turkey joined Ukraine in second place in the group, two points behind Croatia, halfway through the qualifying campaign. Croatia hosts Ukraine later on Friday while Kosovo is hoping for a first win against Iceland.

With a match in hand, Iceland has seven points. Finland and Kosovo have a point each.

Tosun needed just nine minutes to find the back of the net with his first from close range and headed in the second just four minutes later. The forward, who has scored 20 for Besiktas this season, has a total of five goals for Turkey.

Perparim Hetemaj hit the post late in the first half in Finland’s best chance.

