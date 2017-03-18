Sports Listen

Trail Blazers-Hawks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 8:50 pm < a min read
PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 5-7 1-2 12, Vonleh 4-7 2-3 10, Nurkic 6-11 0-0 12, Lillard 9-17 6-6 27, McCollum 10-19 2-2 22, Layman 0-0 2-2 2, Aminu 3-4 2-2 8, Leonard 1-2 0-0 2, Napier 0-1 0-0 0, Crabbe 5-10 2-2 16, Turner 1-9 0-0 2, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-87 17-19 113.

ATLANTA (97)

Bazemore 5-12 2-2 12, Sefolosha 0-6 0-0 0, Ilyasova 7-11 5-7 23, Howard 6-10 2-3 14, Schroder 2-14 3-4 8, Prince 2-9 4-5 8, Muscala 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney 3-7 2-2 8, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 8-9 22. Totals 32-88 26-32 97.

Portland 40 23 22 28—113
Atlanta 18 28 27 24— 97

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-18 (Crabbe 4-8, Lillard 3-5, Harkless 1-1, Aminu 0-1, Turner 0-1, McCollum 0-1, Leonard 0-1), Atlanta 7-26 (Ilyasova 4-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Schroder 1-2, Delaney 0-3, Sefolosha 0-3, Prince 0-3, Bazemore 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 54 (Vonleh 11), Atlanta 35 (Howard 10). Assists_Portland 23 (Nurkic 6), Atlanta 22 (Schroder 7). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Atlanta 12. Technicals_Hardaway Jr., Howard. A_16,543 (18,118).

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
