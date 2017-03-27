Sports Listen

Trail Blazers-Lakers, Box

By master
March 27, 2017
PORTLAND (97)

Harkless 2-4 4-4 8, Vonleh 4-8 0-0 8, Nurkic 4-15 1-2 9, Lillard 7-20 4-7 22, McCollum 5-13 2-2 13, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Aminu 3-6 2-3 9, Leonard 3-7 0-0 8, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Crabbe 7-12 0-0 18, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-89 13-18 97.

L.A. LAKERS (81)

Brewer 1-5 0-0 3, Randle 2-7 0-0 4, Zubac 4-9 2-2 10, Russell 8-19 5-5 22, Clarkson 4-16 1-2 10, Nance 4-7 1-5 9, Black 0-2 0-0 0, Ennis 6-15 1-2 14, Nwaba 4-4 0-1 9. Totals 33-84 10-17 81.

Portland 22 18 37 20—97
L.A. Lakers 17 15 24 25—81

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-28 (Crabbe 4-8, Lillard 4-10, Leonard 2-3, Aminu 1-2, McCollum 1-3, Harkless 0-2), L.A. Lakers 5-21 (Nwaba 1-1, Brewer 1-2, Russell 1-4, Clarkson 1-4, Ennis 1-6, Nance 0-2, Zubac 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 61 (Vonleh 14), L.A. Lakers 42 (Randle 9). Assists_Portland 24 (Lillard 5), L.A. Lakers 19 (Clarkson 6). Total Fouls_Portland 16, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,698 (19,060).

