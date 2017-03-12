Sports Listen

Trail Blazers-Suns, Box

By master
March 12, 2017
PORTLAND (110)

Harkless 1-2 0-4 2, Vonleh 2-5 3-5 7, Nurkic 6-9 0-0 12, Lillard 13-26 9-9 39, McCollum 11-20 3-4 26, Aminu 3-8 2-3 9, Leonard 3-5 0-0 6, Napier 1-3 0-0 2, Crabbe 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 43-86 17-25 110.

PHOENIX (101)

Warren 4-10 2-2 10, Jones 1-2 2-2 4, Chriss 3-8 1-2 8, Bledsoe 7-21 2-4 19, Booker 13-26 2-4 28, Dudley 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 4-11 4-5 12, Ulis 5-8 0-0 10, Barbosa 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 41-94 14-20 101.

Portland 33 33 16 28—110
Phoenix 18 32 29 22—101

3-Point Goals_Portland 7-22 (Lillard 4-10, Aminu 1-2, Crabbe 1-4, McCollum 1-4, Leonard 0-2), Phoenix 5-14 (Bledsoe 3-4, Dudley 1-2, Chriss 1-4, Ulis 0-1, Barbosa 0-1, Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Aminu 12), Phoenix 42 (Williams 10). Assists_Portland 14 (McCollum 4), Phoenix 20 (Ulis 6). Total Fouls_Portland 24, Phoenix 21. Technicals_Portland defensive three second 2, Portland team 2, Leonard.

