Trail Blazers-Timberwolves game postponed by slick court

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 8:07 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers-Minnesota Timberwolves game has been postponed due to a slippery court.

The Timberwolves announced shortly before the scheduled tip on Monday night that the game could not be played. A combination of unseasonably warm temperatures in the Twin Cities and ice laid under the court for Disney On Ice and an upcoming college hockey tournament resulted in condensation developing on the court.

Players discovered the conditions as they came out to warm up a few hours before the tip time and were eventually ordered off the court for safety reasons.

Maintenance workers used mops to try and dry the court. But NBA officials ultimately decided not to play the game.

A game at Philadelphia between the 76ers and Kings was postponed in November for the same reasons.

