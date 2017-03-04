Sports Listen

Tshwane Open Leading Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 10:50 am < a min read
Saturday
At Pretoria Country Club
Pretoria, South Africa
Purse: $1.65 million
Yardage: 7,081; Par: 71
Third Round
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-65-68—200
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 65-67-68—200
Jorge Campillo, Spain 67-69-65—201
Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-68-65—201
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 66-69-67—202
James Morrison, England 67-66-70—203
Peter Karmis, South Africa 67-67-69—203
Ben Eccles, Australia 66-73-64—203
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 72-62-69—203
Oliver Fisher, England 71-70-62—203
Peter Uihlein, United States 69-70-65—204
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-70-65—204
Justin Walters, South Africa 66-68-71—205
Gregory Havret, France 65-70-70—205
Marc Warren, Scotland 68-70-67—205
Dawie Van der Walt, South Africa 72-67-66—205
Also
Justin Hicks, United States 68-73-68—209
Daniel Im, United States 74-67-68—209
Paul Peterson, United States 70-72-68—210
